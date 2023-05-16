|
Australian agronomist talks about his faith during WCC environmental workshop
Posted 16 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] At a young age, Tony Rinaudo got angry at some of the environmental destruction while growing up in an agricultural region of the Owens Valley in Australia’s Victoria state and, driven by his faith, did something.
“When I was a child, I grew up in a very beautiful part of Australia,” agronomist Rinaudo told the World Council of Churches in an interview during a one-day workshop hosted by the WCC and its partners. “There was lots of bushland where we used to play in the mountain streams,” Rinaudo recounted. “And at that time, a lot of bulldozing and destruction was going on use of heavy chemicals in agriculture was poisoning the river. So I was quite angry.”
Read the full article here.
