Draft schedule released for 81st General Convention in Louisville, Kentucky
Posted 16 hours ago
[Episcopal News Service] The election of a new presiding bishop is scheduled for June 26, 2024, according to a draft schedule of the 81st General Convention that has been posted to the General Convention Office’s website.
Meetings of General Convention, The Episcopal Church’s governing body, are typically held every three years, and the large, churchwide gatherings are hubs for legislative sessions, budget approvals, networking and fellowship. The next meeting is scheduled for June 23-28 in Louisville, Kentucky.
The draft schedule for the 81st General Convention, dated May 12, specifies that pre-registration will begin three days before the official start of legislative sessions, on June 20, 2024. A revival event is set for June 22.
In addition to legislative sessions, the House of Bishops and House of Deputies will meet jointly on June 24 for presentation of the proposed 2025-27 churchwide budget plan. Another joint session will be held June 25 for presentation of the nominees for presiding bishop. The House of Bishops will hold the presiding bishop election the next day, and the chosen bishop then must receive consent from the House of Deputies.
The draft schedule also indicates that Eucharist will be celebrated on three mornings in Louisville, on July 23, July 26 and July 28.
Before the pandemic, meetings of General Convention typically included 10 legislative days in late June or early July, preceded by additional days for committee work. After COVID-19 prompted a streamlined four-day meeting in 2022, bishops and deputies expect to be able to gather more fully in Louisville, but for six days, still short by historical standards.
The 81st General Convention’s June dates also are the earliest since the 75th General Convention was held June 13-21, 2006, in Columbus, Ohio.
- EES Executive Director Day Smith Pritchartt to retire
- The Rev. Ann S. Coburn receives Cotton Fite Award from EPF PIN
- Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza needs your help to serve all who seek care
- Book: Diamonds in a Stony Field, by Alla Renée Bozarth
- New book on Kahlil Gibran just published by Bishop Paul-Gordon Chandler
-
Rector Anchorage, KY
-
Rector and Dean Toronto, Canada
-
Associate Rector Augusta, GA
-
Rector Sammamish, WA
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Rector Edenton, NC
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Associate Priest Valrico, FL
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Canon for Northern Collaborative, Beloved Community, Creation Care Saginaw, MI
-
Rector Champaign, IL
-
Director of Youth Ministry Richmond, VA
-
Vicar Philadelphia, PA
-
Parish Administrator Naples, FL
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Rector Manila, Philippines
-
Title IV Intake Officer for Bishops Location TBD
-
Rector Camarillo, CA
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Associate Rector Charleston, SC
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Regional Canon Boston, MA
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Rector/Executive Director Racine, WI
-
Associate Priest & Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Interim Rector Folsom, CA
-
Canon to the Ordinary Meriden, CT
-
Communications, Hospitality, and Newcomer Coordinator Waco, TX
-
Canon for Finance and Property Pierre, SD
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) San Jose, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge / Interim Rector Midlothian, VA
-
Director of Marketing and Communications Remote
-
Rector Fenton, MI
-
Rector New Bedford, MA
-
Rector Santa Barbara, CA
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Director of Children’s Ministry Waco, TX
-
Rector Sarasota, FL
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
-
Interim Dean Portland, ME
-
Rector Easley, SC
-
Minister for Youth and Young Adults Lexington, KY
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Rector Bat Cave, NC
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Canon for Mission Support Birmingham, AL
