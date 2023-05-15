Church of England releases agenda for July Synod meeting, dates for November Synod

[Church of England] The Synod Business Committee has published the Outline of Business for the next meeting of synod, which will take place in York July 7-11.

The July meeting will include a substantial item on the proposals, which emerged from the Living in Love and Faith process, to enable same-sex couples who have marked a significant stage of their relationship, such as a civil marriage or civil partnership, to come to church to give thanks, offer prayers of dedication to God and to receive God’s blessing.

Following a landmark debate at Synod in February, a series of implementation groups have been set up to take the proposals forward, including refining a set of draft texts known as Prayers of Love and Faith; working on new pastoral guidance for the Church of England and examining what pastoral reassurance will be required to ensure freedom of conscience for clergy and laity.

