|
Church of England releases agenda for July Synod meeting, dates for November Synod
Posted 18 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The Synod Business Committee has published the Outline of Business for the next meeting of synod, which will take place in York July 7-11.
The July meeting will include a substantial item on the proposals, which emerged from the Living in Love and Faith process, to enable same-sex couples who have marked a significant stage of their relationship, such as a civil marriage or civil partnership, to come to church to give thanks, offer prayers of dedication to God and to receive God’s blessing.
Following a landmark debate at Synod in February, a series of implementation groups have been set up to take the proposals forward, including refining a set of draft texts known as Prayers of Love and Faith; working on new pastoral guidance for the Church of England and examining what pastoral reassurance will be required to ensure freedom of conscience for clergy and laity.
Read the full article.
- EES Executive Director Day Smith Pritchartt to retire
- The Rev. Ann S. Coburn receives Cotton Fite Award from EPF PIN
- Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza needs your help to serve all who seek care
- Book: Diamonds in a Stony Field, by Alla Renée Bozarth
- New book on Kahlil Gibran just published by Bishop Paul-Gordon Chandler
- So Flows Our River: NIA – IMANI – UMOJA
- Mental Health + Gratitude Webinar, presented by UTO
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Why Serve
- Anglicanism in European Perspective: A Summer Course in Utrecht
- Historical Society’s Manross Lecture at DeKoven Center
- You Gotta Move: Spirituality of Reggae and Samba with the Rev. Dr. Mark Bozzuti-Jones
- God and the Cosmos Retreat
- Kanuga Youth Week
-
Associate Rector Augusta, GA
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Regional Canon Boston, MA
-
Canon for Finance and Property Pierre, SD
-
Rector Anchorage, KY
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Director of Marketing and Communications Remote
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Minister for Youth and Young Adults Lexington, KY
-
Rector Champaign, IL
-
Rector Sammamish, WA
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Rector Santa Barbara, CA
-
Canon for Mission Support Birmingham, AL
-
Associate Priest & Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Communications, Hospitality, and Newcomer Coordinator Waco, TX
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
-
Priest-in-Charge / Interim Rector Midlothian, VA
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Parish Administrator Naples, FL
-
Title IV Intake Officer for Bishops Location TBD
-
Rector Bat Cave, NC
-
Rector/Executive Director Racine, WI
-
Rector Manila, Philippines
-
Rector Fenton, MI
-
Associate Priest Valrico, FL
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector Edenton, NC
-
Associate Rector Charleston, SC
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Director of Youth Ministry Richmond, VA
-
Interim Dean Portland, ME
-
Canon for Northern Collaborative, Beloved Community, Creation Care Saginaw, MI
-
Rector Camarillo, CA
-
Rector Easley, SC
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) San Jose, CA
-
Rector and Dean Toronto, Canada
-
Interim Rector Folsom, CA
-
Rector New Bedford, MA
-
Director of Children’s Ministry Waco, TX
-
Rector Sarasota, FL
-
Vicar Philadelphia, PA
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
Social Menu