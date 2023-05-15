|
Archbishop Hosam Naoum installed as primate of the Episcopal Church of Jerusalem & Middle East
Posted 17 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The Most Rev. Hosam Naoum was installed as primate of the of Episcopal Church in Jerusalem and the Middle East, an Anglican province. Naoum succeeds Bishop Michael Lewis of Cyprus and the Gulf, who will retire next month.
The handover of the primacy took place at the Cathedral Church of Saint George the Martyr May 13 during a special Eucharist, a day after the Provincial Synod meeting.
In his sermon, Naoum named all former primates who held office since the province was formed in 1976, and he praised them for their achievements during their ministry. He noted that the primates had come from the Dioceses of Iran, Cyprus and the Gulf, Jerusalem and Egypt, which has now formed its own province of Alexandria, serving 10 countries along North Africa and the Horn of Africa.
Read the full article here.
