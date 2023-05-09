WCC appeals for peace in Manipur, India, amid ongoing ethnic and communal violence

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches General Secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay expressed deep concern about the ongoing ethnic and communal violence which flared up last week in India’s northeastern state of Manipur, involving the Hindu majority Meitei community and the mostly Christian Naga and Kuki tribal communities.

“More than 50 lives have been lost, hundreds injured, and over 20,000 people have been evacuated and encamped under military protection,” explained Pillay. “Several churches have been burnt and destroyed.”

