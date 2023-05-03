|
Church of Ireland offers resources to mark centenary of Ireland’s Civil War
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Church of Ireland] The Liturgical Advisory Committee of the Church of Ireland on May 3 published a set of resources for use in parishes where the centenary of the end of the Civil War in Ireland will be marked. The resources include a complete order for a “Service of the Word,” as well as additional material for use at Eucharistic services. It is intended that the material may also be adapted for use in conjunction with other services provided in the Book of Common Prayer or at local commemorative events.
Speaking about the publication, the Very Rev. Nigel Dunne, dean of Cork and honorary secretary to the advisory committee, said, “The LAC is pleased to respond to the request by the Historic Centenaries Working Group for material to mark this last significant commemoration in the centenary series. Our thanks also to Professor Marie Coleman for writing a most informative introduction to the material. As with previous material in this series, we hope that this liturgical resource will be of the same benefit to those involved in local, diocesan or national services or other commemorative events marking the end of the Civil War in Ireland.”
For more information click here.
- Churchwide Global Mission Conference: Journey Into Healing
- God and the Cosmos Retreat
- Historical Society’s Manross Lecture at DeKoven Center
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- So Flows Our River: NIA – IMANI – UMOJA
- Returning & Becoming: Kanuga Christian Formation
- You Gotta Move: Spirituality of Reggae and Samba with the Rev. Dr. Mark Bozzuti-Jones
- Anglicanism in European Perspective: A Summer Course in Utrecht
- Mental Health + Gratitude Webinar, presented by UTO
- African Descent Ministries Afro Caribbean Convocation
- American Lamentations
- Why Serve
-
Rector Fenton, MI
-
Canon for Northern Collaborative, Beloved Community, Creation Care Saginaw, MI
-
Vicar Philadelphia, PA
-
Director of Youth and Family Ministry Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Sarasota, FL
-
Canon for Clergy & Congregational Development & Innovation Cleveland, OH
-
Rector Paradise Valley, AZ
-
Canon to the Ordinary Cleveland, OH
-
Chaplain/Resident Engagement Assistant Anchorage, AK
-
Rector and Dean Toronto, Canada
-
Rector Champaign, IL
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Associate Priest & Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) San Jose, CA
-
Associate Rector Augusta, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge (3/4 time) Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Associate Rector & School Chaplain Coronado, CA
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Vice President Faculty Management & Training (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Rector Camarillo, CA
-
Rector Aiken, SC
-
Rector Easley, SC
-
Canon for Administration Cleveland, OH
-
Director of Youth Ministry Richmond, VA
-
Rector Orinda, CA
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Rector Escondido, CA
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Rector / Priest-in-Charge Lodi, CA
-
Senior Associate for University Ministry Charlottesville, VA
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Associate Priest Valrico, FL
-
Rector Anchorage, KY
-
Rector Midland, MI
-
Interim Rector Folsom, CA
-
Rector Manila, Philippines
-
Program Director for Adaptive Ministries New York, NY (or remote)
-
Family Ministry Director Baton Rouge, LA
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Associate Rector Charleston, SC
Social Menu