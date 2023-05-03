Church of Ireland offers resources to mark centenary of Ireland’s Civil War

[Church of Ireland] The Liturgical Advisory Committee of the Church of Ireland on May 3 published a set of resources for use in parishes where the centenary of the end of the Civil War in Ireland will be marked. The resources include a complete order for a “Service of the Word,” as well as additional material for use at Eucharistic services. It is intended that the material may also be adapted for use in conjunction with other services provided in the Book of Common Prayer or at local commemorative events.

Speaking about the publication, the Very Rev. Nigel Dunne, dean of Cork and honorary secretary to the advisory committee, said, “The LAC is pleased to respond to the request by the Historic Centenaries Working Group for material to mark this last significant commemoration in the centenary series. Our thanks also to Professor Marie Coleman for writing a most informative introduction to the material. As with previous material in this series, we hope that this liturgical resource will be of the same benefit to those involved in local, diocesan or national services or other commemorative events marking the end of the Civil War in Ireland.”

