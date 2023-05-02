|
Canadian Anglican, Lutheran leaders urge MPs for stronger advocacy in Palestine and Israel
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Anglicans and Lutherans working together in Canada] Leaders of Canada’s mainstream Protestant churches met with government officials today in Ottawa to urge Canada to further advocate for a just and lasting peace in Palestine and Israel.
The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada; the Rev. Susan Johnson, national bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada; the Right Rev. Carmen Lansdowne, moderator of The United Church of Canada and the Rev. Dorcas Gordon, principal emerita, Knox College, the Presbyterian Church in Canada met with government and opposition MPs to affirm actions already taken by the government of Canada.
They also discussed several requests regarding the treatment of Palestinian children and human rights abuses in the conflict, including:
- Appointing a special envoy to promote, monitor and report on the human rights of Palestinian children living in occupied Palestinian territories;
- Taking steps to promote greater respect for human rights, and increased protection of Palestinian children;
- Holding Israeli military authorities accountable under international human rights and humanitarian laws.
The leaders encouraged the Canadian government to publicly condemn the government of Israel’s attack on Palestinian human rights and civil society organizations, including a partner of The United Church of Canada, the Defense for Children International-Palestine. Other policy requests involved agreement on the status of Jerusalem as a shared and open city for two peoples and three faiths, and to promote the right to self-determination for both Palestinians and Israelis.
They also requested caucus members of each party to sign an open letter on Palestinian child detainees, who have no right to a lawyer while being detained by the Israeli military.
The leaders held a panel discussion that outlines how churches in Canada are involved in advocating for and with partners in the region, and next steps in the context of a deteriorating human rights situation. The panel was organized by Saint Paul University.
- Why Serve
- American Lamentations
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- So Flows Our River: NIA – IMANI – UMOJA
- You Gotta Move: Spirituality of Reggae and Samba with the Rev. Dr. Mark Bozzuti-Jones
- Anglicanism in European Perspective: A Summer Course in Utrecht
- Returning & Becoming: Kanuga Christian Formation
- Churchwide Global Mission Conference: Journey Into Healing
- God and the Cosmos Retreat
- Mental Health + Gratitude Webinar, presented by UTO
- African Descent Ministries Afro Caribbean Convocation
- Diocesan Leaders of African Descent Ministries Conference
- Bishops United Against Gun Violence Advocacy Gathering in Washington D.C.
-
Director of Youth and Family Ministry Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Canon for Administration Cleveland, OH
-
Rector Orinda, CA
-
Rector Paradise Valley, AZ
-
Interim Rector Folsom, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (3/4 time) Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Rector and Dean Toronto, Canada
-
Rector Sarasota, FL
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Program Director for Adaptive Ministries New York, NY (or remote)
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
-
Vice President Faculty Management & Training (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Vicar Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Manila, Philippines
-
Associate Rector Augusta, GA
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Rector Anchorage, KY
-
Associate Priest Valrico, FL
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Priest (PT) Clayton, GA
-
Rector Midland, MI
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) San Jose, CA
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Summer Internship Omaha, NE
-
Rector Fenton, MI
-
Family Ministry Director Baton Rouge, LA
-
Canon for Clergy & Congregational Development & Innovation Cleveland, OH
-
Rector Aiken, SC
-
Director of Youth Ministry Richmond, VA
-
Senior Associate for University Ministry Charlottesville, VA
-
Associate Rector Charleston, SC
-
Chaplain/Resident Engagement Assistant Anchorage, AK
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
The Benedictine Service Corps Omaha, NE
-
Rector Easley, SC
-
Associate Rector & School Chaplain Coronado, CA
-
Canon for Northern Collaborative, Beloved Community, Creation Care Saginaw, MI
-
Rector Camarillo, CA
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Rector / Priest-in-Charge Lodi, CA
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Associate Priest & Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Rector Champaign, IL
-
Canon to the Ordinary Cleveland, OH
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Escondido, CA
Social Menu