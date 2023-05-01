|
WCC Permanent Committee on Consensus and Collaboration convenes
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches Permanent Committee on Consensus and Collaboration convened at the Ecumenical Institute at Bossey, France, April 27-30. This was the final meeting of the PCCC for this term. A new PCCC will be appointed at the next meeting of the Central Committee in June.
The objectives of the meeting are to share experiences and outcomes from the WCC 11th Assembly and to follow up on the recommendations from the committee’s virtual meeting in January 2022.
