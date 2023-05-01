|
Anne B. Jolly ordained and consecrated bishop coadjutor of the Diocese of Ohio
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Ohio] The Rt. Rev. Anne B. Jolly was ordained and consecrated bishop coadjutor of the Diocese of Ohio on April 29 at the Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland. Jolly will work alongside the Rt. Rev. Mark Hollingsworth, Jr., 11th bishop of the Diocese of Ohio, until his retirement later in 2023. Hollingsworth has led the diocese since April 2004. Jolly will be the first woman to serve as Ohio’s diocesan bishop.
Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry was the chief consecrator. Joining Curry as co-consecrators for the traditional laying-on of hands were Hollingsworth; the Rt. Rev. Jeffrey D. Lee, former bishop of Chicago; the Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark, bishop of Chicago; the Rt. Rev. Chilton A. R. Knudsen, former bishop of Maine; the Rt. Rev. Douglas E. Sparks, bishop of Northern Indiana; and, the Rt. Rev. Laura H. Barbins, bishop of the Northeast Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Curry preached the sermon.
The presiding bishop said, “Allow me to offer some reflection based on the fact that this is the feast day of St. Catherine of Siena. Let me offer a text that comes from Luke’s Gospel that I think fits with her emphasis on the fire of love. This text comes from the parable of the Good Samaritan. And at the beginning of the parable, in Luke, chapter 10 verse 25, the text, and I quote, ‘A lawyer stood up to Jesus to test him. Teacher, Rabbi, what must I do to inherit eternal life?’
What must I do to inherit eternal life? And down the corridor of centuries, I suspect blessed Catherine of Siena answered the lawyer when she said, and I quote, ‘Be who God made you to be and you will set the world on fire.’ Come on Ohio, light our fire. And we need that fire of love unselfish, sacrificial, that seeks the good and well-being of others as well as the self, we need that fire of love that Catherine spoke of, Lord knows we need it now.”
Thirty-one bishops were in attendance. The service included a festive procession of diocesan and ecumenical leaders, clergy and liturgical ministers, and brought together 130 choir participants from 23 parishes across the diocese. More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
After her consecration, Jolly said, “When the world is as divided, scared, and hurting as ours is today, we know that the deep, reconciling love of Christ is a balm for wounded souls. It is the gift of the church to share this love through loving our neighbor, learning our neighbor’s story, and caring for each other. The Diocese of Ohio boldly proclaims: ‘Love God. Love your neighbor. Change the world.’ and ‘God loves you. No exceptions.’ We know this love does change the world! We are going to have fun serving and working together to share this love in Ohio and beyond.”
The full service is available to view here.
- Mental Health + Gratitude Webinar, presented by UTO
- African Descent Ministries Afro Caribbean Convocation
- American Lamentations
- Churchwide Global Mission Conference: Journey Into Healing
- Why Serve
- Bishops United Against Gun Violence Advocacy Gathering in Washington D.C.
- Anglicanism in European Perspective: A Summer Course in Utrecht
- So Flows Our River: NIA – IMANI – UMOJA
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Diocesan Leaders of African Descent Ministries Conference
-
Vicar Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Rector Escondido, CA
-
Family Ministry Director Baton Rouge, LA
-
Rector Orinda, CA
-
Director of Music Bethlehem, PA
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Canon for Clergy & Congregational Development & Innovation Cleveland, OH
-
Associate Rector & School Chaplain Coronado, CA
-
Associate Rector Charleston, SC
-
Rector and Dean Toronto, Canada
-
Senior Associate for University Ministry Charlottesville, VA
-
Rector Sarasota, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (3/4 time) Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) San Jose, CA
-
Rector Paradise Valley, AZ
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Summer Internship Omaha, NE
-
The Benedictine Service Corps Omaha, NE
-
Rector Manila, Philippines
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Director of Youth Ministry Richmond, VA
-
Director of Music Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Rector Champaign, IL
-
Rector Aiken, SC
-
Rector Fenton, MI
-
Canon to the Ordinary Cleveland, OH
-
Canon for Administration Cleveland, OH
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Associate Priest Valrico, FL
-
Director of Youth and Family Ministry Charlotte, NC
-
Bishop, Diocese of California San Francisco, CA
-
Rector Anchorage, KY
-
Rector Midland, MI
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
-
Priest (PT) Clayton, GA
-
Rector Easley, SC
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Canon for Northern Collaborative, Beloved Community, Creation Care Saginaw, MI
-
Interim Rector Folsom, CA
-
Chaplain/Resident Engagement Assistant Anchorage, AK
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Associate Priest & Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Program Director for Adaptive Ministries New York, NY (or remote)
-
Rector / Priest-in-Charge Lodi, CA
-
Rector Camarillo, CA
Social Menu