WCC hosts 11th Ecumenical Global Health Partners Meeting

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches hosted the 11th Ecumenical Global Health Partners Meeting on April 26 April. The online meeting gave WCC and its partners an opportunity to share strategic directions on health and healing programs for the period 2023-2030.

The 61 participants commemorated World Immunisation Week, as well as appreciated the launch of “Health-Promoting Churches Volume III: Contextual Bible Studies on Health and Healing” as a resource to help churches engage on health.

Participants included Christian health associations, Christian health organizations and facilities, desk officers or focal persons for church health programs, networks of Christian health organizations and associations, and regional ecumenical organizations, among others.

Read the full article.