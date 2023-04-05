|
Presiding bishop offers Easter message for 2023
Posted 2 hours ago
|
“We are here in a world struggling to find its soul, but the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not, cannot, and will not overcome it,” Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said in his video message for Easter 2023.
The full video can be viewed below, and text of the message in English and Spanish can be found here.
