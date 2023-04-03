|
Greg Rickel to be installed as assisting bishop of the Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Rt. Rev. Greg Rickel, who served as bishop of the Diocese of Olympia from 2007 until his resignation on Dec. 31, 2022, will be installed as the assisting bishop for the Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida on April 4 during the diocese’s Chrism Mass at Trinity Cathedral in Miami .
According to a news release posted by the diocese to Facebook, Rickel will serve as a consultant to the diocese’s congregational vitality and stewardship ministries and also as supply clergy in churches on Sundays.
An assisting or assistant bishop is someone who has been a bishop who is appointed to assist the bishop of another diocese, with the approval of the diocese’s standing committee, for a set period of time.
Rickel announced in July 2022 his plan to retire after leading the Seattle, Washington-based Diocese of Olympia for 15 years. In October, the standing committee called the Most Rev. Melissa Skelton, from the Anglican Church of Canada, to serve as bishop provisional of Olympia while the diocese conducts a search for Rickel’s successor. On Jan. 31 the diocese was informed that both Skelton’s reception from the Church of Canada and her appointment as bishop provisional had received the necessary consents.
- As Palestinians face uncertain times this Easter season, your gift offers hope to children with disabilities
- The Philadelphia Eleven film secures a matching grant of $100,000 from The DeBoccles Foundation
- Bishop Paul-Gordon Chandler to publish new book
- Sermons for the Easter Season
- St. Matthew’s Parish School Welcomes Alley Michaelson as New Head of School
- African American Episcopal Historical Collection Seeks Grant Requests
- Deacons of Province 1 Hone Their Preaching Craft
- New Library at Seminary of the Southwest to be named for the Rt. Rev. Dena A. Harrison
- Following Celtic Footsteps – A Pilgrimage to Scotland & Northern England
- Diocesan Leaders of African Descent Ministries Conference
- El Camino de la Pascua
- Why Serve
- African Descent Ministries Afro Caribbean Convocation
- Rise and Shine Together: Children’s Summer Program 2023
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (VELMC)
- Churchwide Global Mission Conference: Journey Into Healing
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Director of Music Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Priest-in-Charge / 55 & Better Minister Paw Paw & Kalamazoo, MI
-
Associate Rector Augusta, GA
-
Rector (PT) Bean Blossom, IN
-
Head Chaplain Middletown, DE
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Johnson Service Corps Fellowship Durham, NC
-
Rector Edisto Island, SC
-
Program Director Cody, WY
-
Life Together Fellow, Church of Our Saviour, Milton, MA Boston, MA
-
Priest (PT) Clayton, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge, Shared Ministry Albion and Marshall, MI
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Formation Associate Sacramento, CA
-
Archivist, Records Admin & Information Mgmt, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Rector Escondido, CA
-
Rector Medford, OR
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Bat Cave, NC
-
Rector Littleton, NH
-
Canon for Mission and Operations Denver, CO
-
Rector Newtown, PA
-
GreenRoots Community Organizing Fellow Boston, MA
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Sparta, NC
-
Associate Rector & School Chaplain Coronado, CA
-
Rector Tequesta, FL
-
Associate Priest & Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Rector Westminster, MD
-
Director of Music Brattleboro, VT
-
Youth and Young Adults Ministry Developer (PT) Episcopal Diocese of North Dakota
-
Senior Associate for University Ministry Charlottesville, VA
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Canon for Parish Life Boise, ID
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
-
Rector Champaign, IL
-
Interim Assisting Priest (PT) Colorado Springs, CO
-
Rector East Elmhurst, NY
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Senior Program Officer – Preferred Communities, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Assistant Rector Cleveland Heights, OH
-
Rector Easley, SC
Social Menu