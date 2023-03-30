|
Kenyan provost appointed archbishop of Canterbury’s Anglican Communion advisor
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The provost of All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi, Kenya, the Very Rev. Sammy Wainaina, has been appointed as the advisor for Anglican Communion affairs for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Wainaina will take up his new post in May.
The archbishop’s advisor for Anglican Communion affairs leads a small team at Lambeth Palace responsible for supporting and advising the archbishop of Canterbury in his role in the Anglican Communion. The advisor and his team is also responsible for coordinating the archbishop’s visits within the Anglican Communion, and managing correspondence from and about the Anglican Communion that comes to the archbishop.
More information about the appointment is here.
