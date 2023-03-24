|
Churches in the Philippines call for protection of human rights and its defenders
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The program secretary of the National Council of Churches in the Philippines addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council on March 22 in Geneva, Switzerland, to draw attention to threats to human rights in the country.
“Drug-related killings continue with impunity under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” Mervin Toquero said. “There is also very minimal accountability for perpetrators since the time of [former] President Rodrigo Duterte.”
