Global Peace Prayer to draw Christians together in hope for better future

[World Council of Churches] A Global Peace Prayer on March 22 aims to draw Christians together in hope for a better future. The event is organized by the World Council of Churches, the Conference of European Churches, Baptist World Alliance, Lutheran World Federation, Mennonite World Conference, World Methodist Council and World Communion of Reformed Churches.

The committee planning the event said, “In a global context where war and violence abound, the practice of peace has become even more urgent,” noting that Christians are called into prayer and advocacy for peace.

