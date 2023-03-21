|
Global Peace Prayer to draw Christians together in hope for better future
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] A Global Peace Prayer on March 22 aims to draw Christians together in hope for a better future. The event is organized by the World Council of Churches, the Conference of European Churches, Baptist World Alliance, Lutheran World Federation, Mennonite World Conference, World Methodist Council and World Communion of Reformed Churches.
The committee planning the event said, “In a global context where war and violence abound, the practice of peace has become even more urgent,” noting that Christians are called into prayer and advocacy for peace.
Read more here.
- The Philadelphia Eleven film secures a matching grant of $100,000 from The DeBoccles Foundation
- Episcopal Relief & Development Receives Research Grant from Conrad N. Hilton Foundation to Study Early Childhood Development Work
- Bishop Paul-Gordon Chandler to publish new book
- Sermons for the Easter Season
- St. Matthew’s Parish School Welcomes Alley Michaelson as New Head of School
- Book – Christian Homeland: Episcopalians and the Middle East, 1820-1958
- African American Episcopal Historical Collection Seeks Grant Requests
- Deacons of Province 1 Hone Their Preaching Craft
- New Library at Seminary of the Southwest to be named for the Rt. Rev. Dena A. Harrison
- Emory University’s Candler School of Theology to Launch Hybrid MDiv in Fall 2023
- Easter Retreat
- Diocese of New York Service of Apology for Complicity in Slave Trade and its Aftermath
- Returning & Becoming: Kanuga Christian Formation
- Good Friday w/ Pàdraig Ò Tuama, Rev. Yejide Peters, and Bishop-Elect Matthew Heyd
- African Descent Ministries Afro Caribbean Convocation
- Churchwide Global Mission Conference: Journey Into Healing
- Diocesan Leaders of African Descent Ministries Conference
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA (Westwood)
-
Rector Glen Allen, VA
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Sparta, NC
-
Policy Advisor, Office of Government Relations Washington, DC
-
Rector Newtown, PA
-
Rector Littleton, NH
-
Middle School Chaplain Tucson, AZ
-
Curate Hanover, NH
-
Canon for Parish Life Boise, ID
-
Associate Rector & School Chaplain Coronado, CA
-
GreenRoots Community Organizing Fellow Boston, MA
-
Johnson Service Corps Fellowship Durham, NC
-
Rector Springfield, MO
-
Priest Associate New York, NY
-
Rector Tequesta, FL
-
Visitor Services Associate New York, NY
-
Interim Assisting Priest (PT) Colorado Springs, CO
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Senior Associate for University Ministry Charlottesville, VA
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Rector Easley, SC
-
Rector Medford, OR
-
Rector Ann Arbor, MI
-
Head Chaplain Middletown, DE
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Openings in Multiple States
-
Rector Pembroke Pines, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Rector Westminster, MD
-
Life Together Fellow, Church of Our Saviour, Milton, MA Boston, MA
-
Priest (PT) Clayton, GA
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge / 55 & Better Minister Paw Paw & Kalamazoo, MI
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Bat Cave, NC
-
Assistant Rector Cleveland Heights, OH
-
Canon for Mission and Operations Denver, CO
-
Associate Rector Florence, AL
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Communication Strategist/Coordinator Richmond, VA
Social Menu