Africa-Europe Ecumenical Forum on Migration finds ‘churches need to embrace role as safe spaces’

Posted 2 hours ago

[World Council of Churches] During an Africa-Europe Ecumenical Forum on Migration, held March 15-19 in Hamburg, Germany, nearly 60 people gathered to discuss, among many other issues, the negative effects of “irregular” migration, caused in part by the growth of inequality within and between countries.

Read more here.