World Council of Churches backs Jerusalem leaders in call for protection of holy sites

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches General Secretary Jerry Pillay condemned a recent attack that took place in the Church of Gethsemane in Jerusalem and expressed solidarity with the Patriarchate of Jerusalem in calling for international protection of holy sites.

“This terrible attack – which appears to have purposely targeted religious leaders – is an egregious violation of international law,” Pillay said. “We stand in solidarity with the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and all those calling for protection of holy sites, and we reiterate our calls for such protection during Christian holidays and during all days of importance for all faith communities. The WCC is extremely concerned about the increasing attacks on holy sites in Jerusalem and deems it necessary to facilitate a meeting of key religious leaders in the near future to discuss what can be done to stop these uncalled for attacks on religious leaders, sacred places and institutions.”

Read more on the attack.