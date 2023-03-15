King Charles leads Commonwealth Day celebrations

[Anglican Communion News Service] King Charles III led senior members of the royal family at the 2023 annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in London on March 13. Commonwealth Day has been marked every year since the 1970s to recognize the unity and diversity of the 56 member states. Spanning countries around Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific, the 2.5 billion citizens of the Commonwealth are home to a myriad of cultures, religions and traditions.

This year’s Service of Celebration was the first with Charles as head of the Commonwealth, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

The theme for Commonwealth Day 2023 is “Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future.” The Royal Commonwealth Society said that the theme combines the “active commitment of member states to support the promotion of peace, prosperity and sustainability, especially through climate action, so as to secure a better future for our young people and improve the lives of all Commonwealth citizens.”

