|
WCC general secretary to UN Water Conference: ‘We believe that water is gift of God’
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The Rev. Jerry Pillay, general secretary of the World Council of Churches, on March 14 via video told the United Nations 2023 Water Conference that his organization believes that water is a gift of God. Furthermore, he said the WCC is committed to water justice, calling water a public good and a fundamental human right.
The WCC currently is offering a Lenten campaign, “Seven Weeks for Water,” to engage people in praying, reflecting and acting to address the global water crisis, in which two billion people do not have access to safely managed drinking water.
Read the full story here.
- Sermons for the Easter Season
- St. Matthew’s Parish School Welcomes Alley Michaelson as New Head of School
- Book – Christian Homeland: Episcopalians and the Middle East, 1820-1958
- African American Episcopal Historical Collection Seeks Grant Requests
- Deacons of Province 1 Hone Their Preaching Craft
- Central New York Episcopalians journey to Alabama for a Civil Rights Pilgrimage
- New Library at Seminary of the Southwest to be named for the Rt. Rev. Dena A. Harrison
- EPF PIN Expresses Disappointment in Supreme Court Decision
- New CDSP Continuing Ed Courses Include Liberation Theology, New Testament Greek
- Emory University’s Candler School of Theology to Launch Hybrid MDiv in Fall 2023
- Married Life
- Churchwide Global Mission Conference: Journey Into Healing
- African American Readings of St. Paul with Dr. Lisa Bowens
- Birds of the Air with the Rev. Dr. Mark Bozzuti-Jones
- Easter Retreat
- Episcopal Creation Care Compline
- Ignatius, Discernment, and You with the Rev. William Campbell, S.J.
- Episcopal Creation Care Grant Informational Webinar
- Returning & Becoming: Kanuga Christian Formation
- Parables, Spirituals, and Our Own Stories with the Rev. Dr. Mark Bozzuti-Jones
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Training Course
-
Rector Newtown, PA
-
Rector Medford, OR
-
Minister for Congregational Life La Jolla, CA
-
Associate Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate Rector & School Chaplain Coronado, CA
-
Senior Associate for University Ministry Charlottesville, VA
-
GreenRoots Community Organizing Fellow Boston, MA
-
Rector Kirkwood, MO
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Curate/Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Sparta, NC
-
Rector Summerville, SC
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Head Chaplain Middletown, DE
-
Rector Bat Cave, NC
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Assistant Rector Short Hills, NJ
-
Life Together Fellow, Church of Our Saviour, Milton, MA Boston, MA
-
Rector Cullman, AL
-
Middle School Chaplain Tucson, AZ
-
Rector Tequesta, FL
-
Rector Chicago, IL (Ascension)
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Rector Lafayette, CA
-
Associate Rector Florence, AL
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Rector Westminster, MD
-
Rector Springfield, MO
-
Johnson Service Corps Fellowship Durham, NC
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Solebury, PA
-
Rector Pembroke Pines, FL
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Policy Advisor, Office of Government Relations Washington, DC
-
President & Dean Berkeley, CA
-
Rector (PT) Asheville, NC
-
Rector Glen Allen, VA
-
Rector Ann Arbor, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge / 55 & Better Minister Paw Paw & Kalamazoo, MI
-
Priest (PT) Clayton, GA
-
Curate Hanover, NH
-
Assistant Rector Cleveland Heights, OH
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Priest Associate New York, NY
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Openings in Multiple States
-
Rector Albany, NY
Social Menu