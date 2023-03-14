WCC general secretary to UN Water Conference: ‘We believe that water is gift of God’

[World Council of Churches] The Rev. Jerry Pillay, general secretary of the World Council of Churches, on March 14 via video told the United Nations 2023 Water Conference that his organization believes that water is a gift of God. Furthermore, he said the WCC is committed to water justice, calling water a public good and a fundamental human right.

The WCC currently is offering a Lenten campaign, “Seven Weeks for Water,” to engage people in praying, reflecting and acting to address the global water crisis, in which two billion people do not have access to safely managed drinking water.

