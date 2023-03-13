|
WCC supports Korean churches in the ‘Korea Peace Appeal’ campaign
Posted 6 mins ago
|
[World Council of Churches] 2023 marks the 70th anniversary of the 1953 Armistice Agreement that established a ceasefire in the Korean War, though it did not formally end the war itself. The World Council of Churches has long supported the efforts of the National Council of Churches in Korea to advocate for a peace treaty to replace the Armistice Agreement. The unresolved state of war since 1953 has posed security risks, led to increased militarization, and incurred major political and economic costs for the people on the Korean Peninsula.
