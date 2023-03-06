|
Memorial tributes pour in for former Presiding Bishop Frank Griswold
Posted 48 mins ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Fellow bishops and Episcopalians from across the church received the news of former Presiding Bishop Frank T. Griswold’s death with a mix of sorrow for the lost of the longtime church leader and gratitude for Griswold’s years of service.
Griswold, who served as presiding bishop from 1998 to 2006, died March 5 at 85. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1963 and served three parishes in the Diocese of Pennsylvania before the Diocese of Chicago elected him bishop in 1985.
“Please join me in prayer for Bishop Griswold’s family and for all of us who give thanks for a remarkable and faithful servant of God who served among us as the 25th presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church. May the soul of Bishop Griswold, and the souls of all the departed, through the mercies of God, rest in peace and rise in glory,” Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said in a statement.
Pennsylvania Bishop Daniel Gutiérrez described Griswold as “a true child of this diocese,” noting that he was born in Bryn Mawr and returned to Philadelphia in retirement with his wife, Phoebe Griswold, who survives him.
“Frank served gently, quietly, and pastorally. You always felt at ease with his smile and laughter,” Gutiérrez said. “I treasured his advice, wisdom, and friendship. He was deeply knowledgeable about the essence of The Episcopal Church and our rich global Anglican tradition.”
Griswold’s daughter, the journalist and writer Eliza Griswold, shared the news of her father’s death on Twitter, calling him “a revered preacher and teacher and very funny human with a boundless heart, as he believed God’s is.”
My beloved dad, the Most Reverend Frank Tracy Griswold III, died this morning. A revered preacher and teacher and very funny human with a boundless heart, as he believed God’s is.
— Eliza Griswold (@elizagriswold) March 5, 2023
Other church leaders posted their own tributes to Griswold on social media. Fond du Lac Bishop Matthew Gunter recalled serving in the Diocese of Chicago when Griswold was bishop there. “He was a faithful, prayerful man,” Gunter said. “I am pleased to have served under his leadership.”
Bishop Frank Griswold has died. He was Bishop of Chicago when I arrived there fresh out of seminary. He ordained me a priest. He then became the 25th Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church. He was a faithful, prayerfui man. I am pleased to have served under his leadership. pic.twitter.com/DBLYTw1FXw
— Matthew Gunter (@FondduLacBish8) March 5, 2023
The Rt. Rev. Frank Griswold, who died on March 5 at 85, served as presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church from 1998 to 2006. https://t.co/cdHqv9H0os pic.twitter.com/7A2zrDgQ1W
— Episcopal News Service (@episcopal_news) March 6, 2023
So sad to hear of the death of former US Presiding Bishop Frank Griswold. I shall never forget our times together, esp touring the art galleries of Philadelphia. He made me laugh and he inspired. May he rest in love. pic.twitter.com/gsgej2mcp0
— Mark Oakley (@CanonOakley) March 5, 2023
Remembering PB Frank Griswold pic.twitter.com/A3Sp5YADj8
— Rev. Kurt 🕯️ ❄️ 🇺🇦 (@Rev_Kurt) March 6, 2023
Saddened to hear of the death of the Right Reverend Frank T. Griswold, 25th Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, this morning. So thankful for his gracious ministry, thoughtful leadership, and rich spirituality. #frankgriswold #episcopal #anglican #episcopalchurch #wayoflove pic.twitter.com/Qwj1SFV9Q4
— Andrew O'Connor (@frandrewoconnor) March 6, 2023
Frank Griswold said: …Let us be exceedingly mindful that bearing one another's burdens and sharing one another's suffering is integral to being members of Christ's body. pic.twitter.com/cnQ0RsxlHY
— Texas Bishop 9 (@TexasBishop) March 6, 2023
