RIP: Former Newark Bishop John Palmer ‘Jack’ Croneberger

[Diocese of Newark] The Rt. Rev. John Palmer “Jack” Croneberger, 84, died Feb. 23 peacefully with his family by his side, according to an announcement from the Diocese of Newark.

Croneberger was elected bishop coadjutor on June 6, 1998, and consecrated on Nov. 21, 1998. He became bishop diocesan upon the retirement of Bishop John Shelby Spong on January 29, 2000. He served as 9th bishop of Newark for seven years, until the consecration of Bishop Mark M. Beckwith on Jan. 27, 2007.

Before his election and consecration, he served 18 years as rector of Church of the Atonement, Tenafly. During that time, he served as deputy or alternate to five General Conventions and on the Standing Committee, Diocesan Council, the Budget & Finance Committee, the Christian Education Commission, the Camp and Conference Center Board, and the Committee on Congregational Development, Renewal, Church Growth and Evangelism.

Croneberger was born on Aug. 25, 1938. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn, in 2013. He is survived by their five children and many grandchildren.

The diocese will share funeral arrangements as they are available.