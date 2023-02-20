|
Elías García Cárdenas consecrated 5th bishop of Colombia
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Rt. Rev. Elías García Cárdenas was ordained and consecrated the 5th bishop of the Diocese of Colombia on Feb. 18 during a service held at the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul in Bogotá, Colombia.
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry served as chief consecrator and preached. Also in attendance were bishops from across Province IX, including Dominican Republic Bishop Moisés Quezada Mota, Honduras Bishop Lloyd Allen and Central Ecuador Bishop Juan Carlos Quiñonez, and from Province II, Puerto Rico Bishop Rafael Luis Morales Maldonado.
“This is a great day, and wonderful day. We come together as the people of God to give God thanks for the ministry of Bishop Francisco… and we come to give God thanks and to pray for our almost bishop … what a joy, what a joy,” the presiding bishop said, during the service, before the actual consecration.
García succeeds Bishop Francisco Duque-Gómez, who served as diocesan bishop since 2001. García previously served as vicar of the Parish Church of San Lucas. He was elected on Oct. 1 during a special election convention.
The Bogotá-based Diocese of Colombia has 12 churches and 11 missions in 15 cities countrywide. As a member of Province IX, it’s one of six Episcopal dioceses in Latin America and the Caribbean.
- Episcopal Relief & Development Partners with the ACT Alliance to Support Earthquake Survivors in Syria
- The Very Rev. Kelly Brown Douglas to receive McDonald Teaching Award from Seminary of the Southwest
- Seabury Resources for Aging® Introduces Common Threads: An Intergenerational Worship Series
- Kanuga Welcomes Guests to 2023 with Full Slate of Events
- J-Term Preaching Intensive Propels GTS Students Toward the Pulpit
-
Rector Corpus Christi, TX
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Associate Priest Rochester, NY
-
Executive Assistant to the Bishop Asheville, NC
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Pittsburgh, PA
-
Curate/Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Solebury, PA
-
Rector Newtown, PA
-
Youth Minister (PT) Sun Valley, ID
-
Rector (PT) Asheville, NC
-
Rector Summerville, SC
-
Rector Cullman, AL
-
Rector – Shared Ministry Eastport and Machias, ME
-
Rector Paradise Valley, AZ
-
GreenRoots Community Organizing Fellow Boston, MA
-
Minister for Congregational Life La Jolla, CA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Openings in Multiple States
-
College Chaplain and Associate Rector Oxford, MS
-
Priest Associate New York, NY
-
Director of Communication & Digital Ministry (PT) Rochester, NY
-
Rector Ann Arbor, MI
-
Life Together Fellow, Church of Our Saviour, Milton, MA Boston, MA
-
Associate Rector Florence, AL
-
Rector Ligonier, PA
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Johnson Service Corps Fellowship Durham, NC
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Rector Pembroke Pines, FL
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Asheville, NC
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Associate Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Rector Plymouth, MI
Social Menu