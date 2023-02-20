David G. Read elected West Texas bishop coadjutor

[Diocese of West Texas] The Episcopal Diocese of West Texas has elected the Rev. David G. Read bishop coadjutor. He will succeed the Rt. Rev. David M. Reed, who is retiring. Read currently serves as rector of St. Helena’s Episcopal Church in Boerne, Texas. Pending the required consents, he will be consecrated and installed as the 11th bishop of West Texas on July 8.

“I look forward to the weeks ahead of serving with you and working with you, [the Diocese of West Texas].” Read said in an address to the diocese moments after being elected. “I will be calling upon you for help as we move forward together, as a multicultural movement of missional people, following Jesus out there – where he is already at work. Thank you so much. God bless you.”

The bishop-elect was chosen by clergy and lay delegates representing each congregation of the diocese on Feb. 18, at the conclusion of the 119th Council of the Diocese of West Texas, held in person at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was elected on the third round of balloting with 69% of the clergy votes and 58% of the lay vote. A majority of both clergy and lay votes in the same round, defined as 50% plus one vote, was needed for election.

“I am so grateful to have been a part of this process of discernment with our nominees,” said the Rev. Ben Nelson, president of the diocesan Standing Committee, the governing body that oversaw the election process. “The spirit in the room today is gorgeous, wonderful, and joyful, and that to me is what the best parts of the Diocese of West Texas are all about.”

The other nominees were the Rev. Ripp Hardaway, rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Braunfels, Texas; and the Rev. Alex Montes-Vela, missioner for congregational vitality and new initiatives for the Diocese of Texas, in Houston.

During the Morning Prayer service held prior to the election, Reed affirmed each nominee saying, “Thank you for your willingness to accept this work if called. Thank you for listening for the Spirit and thank you for the example of trust and faithfulness you have given us. And thanks be to God for helping us remember the call we all share to live as God’s children, to love one another, and to follow Jesus as friends and disciples.”

The Episcopal Diocese of West Texas spans sixty counties and 69,000 square miles in southern Texas. Its 87 actively participating congregations serve approximately 20,000 parishioners.