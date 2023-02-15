|
Indiana dioceses announce reunification discernment team members
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Dioceses of Northern Indiana and Indianapolis] The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana and The Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis have set the next steps in the discernment process as they discern reunification into one diocese by announcing representatives of their respective diocesan councils, standing committees, and at-large representatives to serve on a joint reunification discernment committee. This comes after a late-January announcement that the discussion had been initiated between the two bishops, The Right Reverend Dr. Douglas Sparks and The Right Reverend Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows, and their staffs.
The Rev. Jennifer Adams, rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Holland, Michgian, has accepted the invitation from both bishops to serve as the facilitator for the discernment process. She brings a wealth of experience serving and leading as a priest in The Episcopal Diocese of Western Michigan and in the broader Episcopal Church and Anglican Communion.
The Reunification Discernment Team will be represented by the following members:
The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana:
The Rev. Clay Berkley, Deacon, St. David’s Elkhart (at-large)
Mr. Evan Doyle, Gethsemane Marion (Diocesan Council)
Mr. Paul Kincaid, St. Paul’s Munster, (Standing Committee)
The Rev. Canon Ted Neidlinger, Christ the King Huntington, (Diocesan Council)
Mrs. Stephanie Pawlowski, Trinity Logansport (at-large)
Mrs. Brenda Rigdon, St. Anne’s Warsaw, (Diocesan Council)
The Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis:
Mrs. Joan Amati, St. David’s, Bean Blossom (Executive Council)
The Rev. Canon Jodi Baron, Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis (Member at-large)
Mr. George Eastman, St. Paul’s, Richmond (Standing Committee)
The Rev. Allen Rutherford, St. John’s, Mount Vernon (Executive Council)
Mr. Greg Seamon, Trinity, Lawrenceberg (Executive Council)
Mrs. Katherine Tyler-Scott, St. Paul’s, Indianapolis (Member at-large)
The group’s first meeting is set for mid-March.
You can read each bishop’s letter to their respective dioceses below.
The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana
The Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis
