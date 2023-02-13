|
Archbishop of Canterbury beats African drums to officially open ACC-18 meeting in Ghana
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Those attending the opening Eucharist of the 18th Anglican Consultative Council underway in Accra, Ghana, were treated to the sound of West African drums as they entered the church. The music during the rest of the service included many traditional hymns sung accompanied by organ and other instruments and the choir shared an exciting variety of hymns sung in an African style during the offertory.
The celebrant of the liturgy was Archbishop Paul Kwong, the chair of the ACC. The preacher was the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The celebration took place at Christ Church, Legon within the University of Ghana in Accra. The congregation included the ACC-18 delegates, members of authorized Anglican networks and official Commissions, staff and ecumenical guest from around the Anglican Communion, as well as laity clergy, and bishops of the province of West Africa. The Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady were also in attendance, with the president bringing greetings on behalf of the people of Ghana.
Read the full story here.
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Assistant Rector for Children & Families and School Chaplain Indianapolis, IN
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Atascadero, CA
-
Priest Associate New York, NY
-
Associate Priest Rochester, NY
-
Music Director (PT) Cody, WY
-
Chaplain Asheville, NC
-
Rector Pembroke Pines, FL
-
Rector Chicago, IL
-
Rector Ligonier, PA
-
Rector Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Corpus Christi, TX
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Rector Paradise Valley, AZ
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Pittsburgh, PA
-
College Chaplain and Associate Rector Oxford, MS
-
Rector Solebury, PA
-
Rector Plymouth, MI
-
Rector Asheville, NC
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Openings in Multiple States
-
Bishop Diocese of Southern Ohio
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Curate/Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Life Together Fellow, Church of Our Saviour, Milton, MA Boston, MA
-
Rector Newtown, PA
-
Johnson Service Corps Fellowship Durham, NC
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Interim Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
GreenRoots Community Organizing Fellow Boston, MA
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Associate Rector Florence, AL
-
Director of Communication & Digital Ministry (PT) Rochester, NY
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Youth Minister (PT) Sun Valley, ID
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Executive Assistant to the Bishop Asheville, NC
-
Senior Vice President, Church Relations Officer New York, NY
-
Rector – Shared Ministry Eastport and Machias, ME
-
Liturgy and Music Administrator Greenwich, CT
