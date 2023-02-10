Church in Wales launches 10-point plan towards net-zero emissions

[Church in Wales] From cleaning gutters to overhauling the heating system, a 10-point plan to help churches cut their carbon footprint is being launched in time for Creation Sunday, Feb. 12.

The guide suggests actions every church can take, starting with small steps and building up toward larger targets. It has been produced as part of the Church in Wales’ commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 and will offer churches a chance to show that “actions speak louder than words.”

Julia Edwards, the church’s climate change champion, says the guide will help churches navigate a path through what can seem like a daunting task.

