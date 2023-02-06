Churches reach out with care and prayers in wake of powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria

[World Council of Churches] As communities in Turkey and Syria were left reeling in the wake of an earthquake that has killed at least 2,100 people — and that figure is rapidly growing — churches were reaching out to check on those affected and praying for the safety of those missing.

“In the midst of death and trauma caused by this terrible event, let us bring our intercessions together, praying that the God of Life will comfort the ones who lost their loved ones and give strength to those involved in the actions of solidarity with the victims,” said the Rev. Jerry Pillay, general secretary of the World Council of Churches.

Pillay added, “We convey our prayers to the victims and their families, as well as to the churches and local communities in Syria and in Turkey mobilizing their networks to help their sisters and brothers.”

