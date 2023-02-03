|
Archbishop of Canterbury ‘horrified’ by killings on eve of historic ecumenical pilgrimage to South Sudan
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion Office] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has expressed his horror at the news that 27 people have been killed in Kajo-Keji on the eve of his historic ecumenical peace pilgrimage with Pope Francis and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland Iain Greenshields.
The minister of information and communication for the government of Central Equatorial State, Andruga Mabe Saverio, said that cattle herders had “conducted a savage house-to-house murder of innocent unarmed civilians as a sheer revenge attack after [an] unknown armed group assaulted their camps in a hit-and-run mission which led to the death of both cattle herders and their animals this morning [Feb. 2] at 5 a.m.”
- Episcopal Parish Network 38th Annual Conference
