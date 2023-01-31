|
New board to oversee ‘unprecedented’ Church of England investment in mission and ministry
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The membership of a new 12-person board that will oversee around £350 million of grant funding to support the mission and outreach of the Church of England’s dioceses and parishes over the coming three years was announced on Jan. 26.
The Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board (SMMIB) will distribute and monitor funds made available by the Church Commissioners and the Archbishops’ Council to help churches across the country reach more people with the good news of the Gospel, prioritizing investment in the most deprived communities.
Members of the board, who are appointed for an initial three-year term, will also track the effective delivery and impact of £226 million of existing funded mission projects across the country.
