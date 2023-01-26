|
First Palestinian Christian woman ordained in Holy Land
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The Rev. Sally Azar was ordained on Jan. 22 as the first Palestinian Christian woman to serve in the Holy Land.
Azar’s ordination — marking a historic milestone for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land, and for all Christians in Palestine — was held at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, in Jerusalem’s Old City.
In a congratulatory letter, World Council of Churches General Secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay celebrated her ordination. “We rejoice with the Lutheran Church and with the people of the Middle East and of the Holy Land in particular on this important consecration of your spiritual and ecclesial leadership,” wrote Pillay. “For us you are a daughter, a sister, but also a mentor, a leader contributing to the life and mission of our churches.”
- Giving Strategies for Success
- Apply to Trinity Leadership Fellows by January 31
- Episcopal Parish Network 38th Annual Conference
- Episcopal Peace Fellowship Annual Meeting
- Blessed are the Peace Makers: A Festival of Sacred Song
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Training Course
- February Education Talk: NYC Public Elementary Schools
- Latoya Ruby Frazier – Art as Transformation: Using Photography for Social Change
- Webinar for Dioceses to Participate in Grant-Funded Preaching-to-Feedback Initiative
- Catechumenate Preparation in Lent: The Johannine Conversion Stories
- Time to Wake Up: Racism in the White Church
-
Music Director Cody, WY
-
Associate Rector Memphis, TN
-
Rector Plymouth, MI
-
Curate/Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Rector (PT) Sturgis, SD
-
Assistant Rector for Children & Families and School Chaplain Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Asheville, NC
-
Associate Rector Kenilworth, IL
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Rector Minocqua, WI
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Rector – Shared Ministry Eastport and Machias, ME
-
Rector Corpus Christi, TX
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Editor/Reporter, Episcopal News Service TBD / New York, NY
-
Curate/Assistant/Associate Rector Norfolk, VA
-
Priest (PT) Iowa Falls, IA
-
Program Officer, R&P Pre-Arrival, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Rector Sarasota, FL
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Paradise Valley, AZ
-
Vicar (PT Seasonal) Little Switzerland, NC
-
Life Together Fellow, Church of Our Saviour, Milton, MA Boston, MA
-
Meeting Coordinator, General Convention Office New York, NY
-
Rector Rector, PA
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Program Officer – Matching Grant, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Associate Priest Boynton Beach, FL
-
Senior Vice President, Church Relations Officer New York, NY
-
Priest Associate New York, NY
-
Rector Summerville, SC
-
Canon for Black Ministry (PT) Phoenix, AZ
-
National Coordinator, Episcopal Preaching Foundation (PT) Remote
-
GreenRoots Community Organizing Fellow Boston, MA
-
Bishop Diocese of Southern Ohio
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Atascadero, CA
-
Program Director (PT) Remote
-
Rector Los Alamos, NM
-
Rector Evanston, IL
-
Interim Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Brooklyn, NY
-
Rector Solebury, PA
-
Liturgy and Music Administrator Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Pembroke Pines, FL
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Associate Rector for Youth and Young Adults Montgomery, AL
-
Rector Newtown, PA
-
Sacristan Denver, CO
-
Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Johnson Service Corps Fellowship Durham, NC
Social Menu