First Palestinian Christian woman ordained in Holy Land

[World Council of Churches] The Rev. Sally Azar was ordained on Jan. 22 as the first Palestinian Christian woman to serve in the Holy Land.

Azar’s ordination — marking a historic milestone for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land, and for all Christians in Palestine — was held at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, in Jerusalem’s Old City.

In a congratulatory letter, World Council of Churches General Secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay celebrated her ordination. “We rejoice with the Lutheran Church and with the people of the Middle East and of the Holy Land in particular on this important consecration of your spiritual and ecclesial leadership,” wrote Pillay. “For us you are a daughter, a sister, but also a mentor, a leader contributing to the life and mission of our churches.”