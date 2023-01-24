Archbishop of Burundi refutes ‘fake news’ of departure from the Anglican Communion

[Anglican Communion] The archbishop and primate of the Anglican Church of Burundi, the Most Rev. Sixbert Macumi, has written to the secretary general of the Anglican Communion and the chair of the Anglican Consultative Council to refute reports circulating online that the province is leaving the Anglican Communion.

In addition to his role as archbishop of Burundi, Sixbert is also the bishop of Makamba. In his letter, sent with the agreement of the Anglican Church of Burundi’s House of Bishops, Sixbert said reports that “the Anglican Province of Burundi is shifting from the Anglican Communion to Gafcon” were “not true,” describing them as “just a fake news from people whose intention is still unknown.”

He said: “I would like to strongly deny this false information that the Province of Burundi is intending to depart from the Anglican Communion and join Gafcon, by letting the entire Anglican Communion know that the Province of the Anglican Church of Burundi is fully remaining and will always remain a member of the Anglican Communion and well committed to observing the biblical truth and Christ-centred teachings and messages that are proclaimed to the world as it is recommended in Matthew 28:16-20 and as long as the 1/10 Resolution [of the 1998 Lambeth Conference] is observed.

Through the secretary general, Sixbert said: “I would like also to take this opportunity to inform the Anglican Church worldwide that the constitution of the Province of the Anglican Church of Burundi . . . is much clear on being a member of the Anglican Communion, and such decision cannot be changed unless Diocesan Synods, the House of Bishops, and the Provincial Synod, which are the Anglican Church organs for decision-making are consulted and therefore approve it.

“This means that whoever will not follow this procedure would be considered as a deviant to the Province of the Anglican Church of Burundi.

“In conclusion, I strongly reaffirm that the Province of the Anglican Church of Burundi is and will remain a member of the Anglican Communion much as the biblical truth is observed and the Good News of Jesus Christ is faithfully proclaimed.”

Responding to the letter, Anglican Communion Secretary General Anthony Poggo, said: “Anglicans in Burundi are a very important and much loved part of our Anglican Communion of churches. I do not know who is responsible for circulating these false rumours, but they seek to sow seeds of discord and disunity and distract us from our focus of being God’s Church for God’s World.

“I thank God for the ministry of Archbishop Sixbert and his co-bishops in Burundi, and of their faithfulness, and the faithfulness of their priests, deacons and congregations to the Gospel of Christ.”