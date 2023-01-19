|
World Council of Churches denounces continuing attacks on civilians in Ukraine
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches General Secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay denounced continuing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Russia’s ongoing illegal war against the people of Ukraine.
“The latest attacks have added 40 more civilian lives to the terrible toll of human suffering resulting from Russia’s invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine,” said Pillay.
The death toll from a Russian missile attack on a residential block in Ukraine’s city of Dnipro on Jan. 14 has risen to 40, according to local officials. Seventy-five people were wounded in the strike, including 14 children, and dozens are still missing.
