Justin Holcomb elected bishop of Central Florida

[Diocese of Central Florida] The Rev. Justin S. Holcomb, canon for vocations in the Diocese of Central Florida, was elected on Jan. 14 as the fifth bishop of the diocese, pending the required consents from a majority of bishops with jurisdiction and the standing committees of The Episcopal Church.

Holcomb was elected on the first ballot out of a slate of three nominees. He received 143 votes of 225 cast in the lay order and 107 of 176 cast in the clerical order. An election on that ballot required 115 in the lay order and 90 in the clerical order.

According to the Rt. Rev. Todd Ousley, the bishop who oversees elections in The Episcopal Church, “Both an election of the first ballot and majorities of 63% and 60%, respectively, provide a sense of significant diocesan concurrence with the outcome and indicate significant support for the bishop-elect.”

Additional nominees were: • The Very Rev. Charles “Roy” Allison II, rector, St. James Episcopal Church, Ormond Beach, Florida. • The Rev. Dr. Stacey “Stace” Timothy Tafoya, rector, Church of the Epiphany, Denver, Colorado.

The in-person election was held during the diocese’s Special Electing Convention at Trinity Preparatory School, Winter Park, Florida. Pending a successful consent process, Holcomb will succeed The Rt. Rev. Gregory O. Brewer, who has served as diocesan bishop since 2011 and announced his mandatory retirement last year.

Under the canons of The Episcopal Church, a majority of bishops exercising jurisdiction and diocesan standing committees must consent to the bishop-elect’s ordination as bishop within 120 days of receiving notice of the election.

Holcomb briefly addressed the convention after his election was announced, thanking his fellow candidates and the many others who led and supported the election process. “I am excited about the opportunities for our diocese,” he said. “It is my great privilege and joy to be chosen to serve in this role and to serve with such a gifted group of lay leaders and clergy. I am looking forward to getting together with you and supporting you – both lay and ordained – in the ministries to which the Lord has called each of you.”

Holcomb has served the Diocese of Central Florida as canon for vocations since 2013 and has also written or edited 20 books. Ordained as a priest on May 28, 2006, he has also taught theology and apologetics at numerous seminaries for 22 years. Prior to his current position, he served as a priest at a parish in the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, was an executive director of an interdenominational ministry and held various other ministry positions. He earned his Ph.D. in theological studies from Emory University and also has both a Master of Arts in theological studies and a Master of Arts in Christian thought from Reformed Theological Seminary as well as a bachelor’s in biblical studies from Southeastern University. He is married to Lindsey Holcomb, and the couple has two daughters, Sophia and Zoe.

Pending completion of the consent process, Holcomb’s Consecration is scheduled to take place June 10, 2023, at Calvary Orlando in Winter Park, Florida.