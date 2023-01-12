|
Police investigating abuse claims at former Canadian Anglican boarding school
Posted 22 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] The Anglican boys boarding school that operated in Selkirk, Manitoba, from 1962 to 1990 conjures up a mix of memories for those who attended. For some it was a challenging boot camp that made them into better human beings; for others it was a physical and mental prison that ruined their lives.
And today St. John’s Cathedral Boys’ School is the subject of police investigations.
Freelance writer Mike Maunder cherishes his time at St. John’s. “As a student I was a pretty screwed up little kid going in the wrong direction,” he said in an interview. He arrived at the school when he was 13, two years after his father died. Later he returned to St. John’s as a teacher and headmaster, and now is writing a book about the school.
