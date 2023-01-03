|
‘Caring goes to the heart of what is human,’ says archbishop of Canterbury in his new year message
Posted 23 hours ago
|
[Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visited MHA Bradbury Grange for his new year message. It is a residential care home in Whitstable, in his own Diocese of Canterbury.
The message ties in with a report to be published on Jan. 24 called Care and Support Reimagined. It has been commissioned by the archbishops of Canterbury and York and offers a new vision for social care in which everyone can flourish, regardless of age or ability.
Anna Dixon, chair of the Archbishops’ Commission, said: “I am delighted that Archbishop Justin has used his new year message to emphasize the need for action on social care. Our report will seek to address some of the long-standing challenges affecting social care and set out a hopeful vision of what care and support could and should be like.”
Watch Welby’s message here:
-
