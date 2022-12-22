Presiding bishop shares 2022 Christmas message: ‘Love always’

Posted 5 hours ago

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop has released his Christmas message for 2022. In the message, which was released with an accompanying video, hey says, “Love came down at Christmas. Love always, because love is the way. It is the way that Jesus taught us.”

“Love came down at Christmas and so let this Christmas be a moment of rededication to the work of love in the world.”

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Christmas message 2022: ‘Love always’

Tags