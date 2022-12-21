|
Archbishop of Canterbury speaks at Advent prayer service for peace in Ukraine
Posted 11 hours ago
|
[Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby joined with Christians from across Europe for an online Advent prayer service for peace in Ukraine. Visiting Ukraine last month, he met with the leaders of its churches, spending time with the Anglican community there, as well as Christians from other churches. Following the visit, Welby said, “This visit left me even more determined to stand in solidarity with Ukrainian Christians and all the heroic people of this country. I was deeply struck by the bravery, resilience and faith of the people I met.”
