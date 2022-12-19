|
$190K raised to house retired clergy in northern Canada
Posted 3 hours ago
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] An individual donor has given the Anglican Foundation of Canada (AFC) $150,000 Canadian toward an effort to help house retired, non-stipendiary clergy in Council of the North dioceses, Scott Brubacher, the ACW’s executive director, says. Combined with a $100,000 gift earlier this year from the Anglican Church Women (ACW) of the Diocese of New Westminster and some donations still being confirmed, the new money will put the total raised somewhere between $255,000 and $265,000 (about $190,000 USD), Brubacher says.
The donor, who asked in her correspondence with the AFC to remain anonymous, reached out to the AFC through the Council of the North around the time the Anglican Journal published a story announcing the ACW’s gift, says Brubacher.
“I was moved to make this donation because my parents were generous people and they would have found a project of providing housing to people who have generously served the church as a fitting way to give to others what God gave to them,” she wrote in an email excerpt Brubacher shared with the Journal.
