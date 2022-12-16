Archbishop of Canterbury to speak at Advent prayer service for Ukraine

[Diocese in Europe, Church of England] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will be the speaker at an Advent prayer service for peace in Ukraine hosted by the Diocese in Europe for the Church of England. The online service will include contributions from Kyiv and Moscow and will be led by the Bishop in Europe Robert Innes. It takes place on Dec. 21 at 5.30 p.m. GMT.

Welby and Innes were in Ukraine at the end of November to meet the congregation at Christ Church Kyiv and to see for themselves the devastating impact of the war. In an interview in The Times newspaper, Welby said he’d made the journey “to be present with people… who feel incredibly isolated. This visit is about showing solidarity with them as they face a profoundly difficult winter.”

Christians from across Europe have joined the previous two Advent prayer services. Diocesan Secretary Andrew Caspari said he hoped the final service would attract as many people as possible.

