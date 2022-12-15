Diocese of Maryland releases bishop slate

[Diocese of Maryland] After more than a year of prayer and discernment, the standing committee and Bishop Search Committee are pleased to present the following slate of candidates for bishop coadjutor of Maryland (the fifteenth bishop of Maryland):

The Rev. Carrie Schofield-Broadbent, Canon to the Ordinary for Transition and Church Development, Diocese of Central New York

The Rev. Alissa Newton, Canon for Congregational Development and Leadership Formation and Vicar, St. Columba's Episcopal Church, Kent, Washington; Diocese of Olympia

The Rev. Gregg Morris, Rector, St. Andrew's, Downers Grove, Illinois; Diocese of Chicago

The Rev. J. Randolph Alexander Jr., Rector, Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill, Alexandria, Virginia; Diocese of Virginia

Information on the candidates can be found on our Bishop Slate page. Candidates will visit locations around the diocese in the new year for meet-and-greet sessions that will give clergy and communicants the opportunity to engage directly with them prior to the electing convention. The electing convention will be held on March 25, 2023, at St. John’s, Ellicott City. More information on both the meet-and-greets and the convention will be available soon. Please visit our Bishop Search page often for updates.

“We are grateful for the faithful support of the people of the Diocese of Maryland; the Bishop Search Committee, whose dedication and hard work produced our slate; and to the Transition Committee, who will usher us into the next phase of the process,” the standing committee wrote.

The release of the slate also marks the beginning of the petition process, details of which can be found on our Bishop Search page. That process will close on Jan. 4, 2023.