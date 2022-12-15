|
Carbon emissions reduce as Church of England makes progress toward 2030 target
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Church of England] The Church of England saw a gradual but steady reduction in carbon emissions in 2021, according to the latest data from its national Energy Footprint Tool (EFT). Meanwhile, more than 400 churches across England are now reporting net-zero carbon emissions, an increase of 157 from the previous year, as part of the most comprehensive data collection to date.
The EFT was launched in 2019 to measure and record carbon emissions across the Church of England and is reporting data for the third time. For 2021, the data is now consolidated across all settings, including Church of England schools.
It estimates that overall carbon emissions were down by 5,000 tons CO2e in 2021 to 410,000 tons overall, compared with 415,000 in 2020, despite buildings being open for more of the year than in 2020. The data also included travel-related emissions for the first time.
- Discovery Adult Education
- The Way of God in Wilderness Seasons with Summerlee Staten and Kathy Bozzuti-Jones
- Time to Apply! Spiritual Direction Certification Program
- Lenten Retreat: Mary Magdalene as Role Model for the Spiritual Journey
- Hide & Seek: Reading the Song of Songs with Poets with Nate Wall
- ELMC Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- A Future Filled with Hope: An Evening of Poetry, Music and Prayer with Maggi Dawn
- Apply to Trinity Leadership Fellows by January 31
-
Rector Minocqua, WI
-
Dean Laramie, WY
-
Associate Rector Wayne, PA
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Priest (PT) Iowa Falls, IA
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Canon for Mission and Operations Denver, CO
-
Rector Evanston, IL
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Rector Pembroke Pines, FL
-
Rector San Diego, CA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Openings
-
School Chaplain and Associate New York, NY
-
Associate for Pastoral Care (PT or FT) Pensacola, FL
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Youth and Family Ministry Coordinator (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Naperville, IL
-
Sacristan Denver, CO
-
Rector (PT) Bean Blossom, IN
-
Rector (PT) Greenville, NY
-
Associate Priest Boynton Beach, FL
-
Executive Director of Education for Ministry (EfM) Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Glenview, IL
-
Associate Rector for Worship and Discipleship Washington, DC
-
Rector (PT) Galena, IL
-
Vicar Kīlauea, Kauai‘i, HI
-
Rector Bat Cave, NC
-
Rector Los Alamos, NM
-
Organist and Choirmaster (PT) Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Lake City, FL
Social Menu