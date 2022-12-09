London cathedral dedicates chapel to victims of terrorism and violent crime

[Church of England] Victims of violent crime and terrorism will be remembered in a newly dedicated Chapel of Reconciliation at Southwark Cathedral.

The Bishop of Southwark, Christopher Chessun, and Bishop of Croydon, Rosemarie Mallett, dedicated the cathedral’s Chapel of St Francis and St Elizabeth to Reconciliation in a service last Sunday.

Five years on from the London Bridge Terror Attack, Southwark Cathedral has joined the Community of the Cross of Nails, in remembrance of all who have been victims of terrorism and violent crime.

