Chris Harper appointed Canadian national Indigenous archbishop

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] Bishop Chris Harper of the Diocese of Saskatoon has been named the Anglican Church of Canada’s new national Indigenous Anglican archbishop and presiding elder of the Sacred Circle.

Harper’s appointment was announced by the national office the morning of Dec. 5. Harper succeeds Mark MacDonald, who resigned last spring after sexual misconduct allegations.

In a news release, Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, said she looked forward to working with Harper.

“Archbishop-elect Chris Harper brings years of experience in ministry among and with Indigenous Anglicans, urban and on reserve,” she said. “He has a passion for walking together with respect that will be essential as the Sacred Circle within the Anglican Church of Canada establishes its way forward.”

