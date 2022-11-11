|
Anglican bishops anoint and consecrate new Zulu king
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Anglican Church of Southern Africa] In a service reflecting the long history of relations between the Anglican Church and the Zulu Royal Family, three bishops of the Church conducted a special liturgy at the beginning of celebrations of the accession to the throne of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Oct. 29.
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town led the service, assisted by Bishop Vikinduku Mnculwane of Zululand, Bishop Nkosinathi Ndwandwe of Natal and the Royal Chaplain, the Venerable Bongani Mhlongo, and supported by the choir of St. Faith’s Church, Durban.
