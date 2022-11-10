Scottish churches give Ukrainian refugees their own space

[Scottish Episcopal Church] In the northeast town of Stonehaven, a meeting place for Ukrainians has been established at St. James the Great Episcopal Church with the help of four other local churches.

About 20 to 30 Ukrainians have been gathering in the church hall every Friday evening for the past three months for companionship, games, music, sometimes dancing, and even perogie production.

“This all came about after a visit I had from our alternative organist, Oksana, earlier this year,” says the Rev. Mary Jepp, priest in charge at the Diocese of Brechin church. “She was making perogies [Eastern European dumplings] and we talked about the desperation of the situation in Ukraine.”

Oksana, a concert pianist, came to live in Scotland several years ago when she married Russ, an American oilman, and member of St. Ternan’s Church, Muchalls. As a local Ukrainian, she was able to provide links to the refugees who now were coming to stay in Scotland.

