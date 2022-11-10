|
Scottish churches give Ukrainian refugees their own space
Posted 29 mins ago
|
[Scottish Episcopal Church] In the northeast town of Stonehaven, a meeting place for Ukrainians has been established at St. James the Great Episcopal Church with the help of four other local churches.
About 20 to 30 Ukrainians have been gathering in the church hall every Friday evening for the past three months for companionship, games, music, sometimes dancing, and even perogie production.
“This all came about after a visit I had from our alternative organist, Oksana, earlier this year,” says the Rev. Mary Jepp, priest in charge at the Diocese of Brechin church. “She was making perogies [Eastern European dumplings] and we talked about the desperation of the situation in Ukraine.”
Oksana, a concert pianist, came to live in Scotland several years ago when she married Russ, an American oilman, and member of St. Ternan’s Church, Muchalls. As a local Ukrainian, she was able to provide links to the refugees who now were coming to stay in Scotland.
- Episcopal Relief & Development Offers the Opportunity to Transform Communities this Holiday Season With Year-End Match Campaign Including Gifts for Life
- Book: The Reason Why Crows in African Countries Have White Color
- Update on the Pain and Prayer Project – a ministry of hope and healing
- The Diocese of Eastern Oregon Repudiates the Doctrine of Discovery
- See the church of tomorrow, today!
- Advent sermons available digitally for under-resourced congregations from the monks of SSJE
- Seminary of the Southwest announces the Rev. Benjamin King as the new Duncalf-Villavoso Professor of Church History
- Kanuga Spiritual Retreats: Reconnect with Yourself and Creation
- Church Pension Group Hosts Annual Conversation on its Vision, Finances, & Work
- Kanuga Winterlight Youth Conference
- Discovery Adult Education
- The Way of God in Wilderness Seasons with Summerlee Staten and Kathy Bozzuti-Jones
- Transforming toxic conversations about race, class, and justice
- Hide & Seek: Reading the Song of Songs with Poets with Nate Wall
- ELMC Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Poetry of Longing: Lives of Direction & with Mark Bozzuti-Jones and Kathy Bozzuti-Jones
- Textile Arts as a Spiritual Practice with Mary Davenport
-
Associate Rector for Worship and Discipleship Washington, DC
-
Rector Springfield, MO
-
Rector South Haven, MI
-
Canon for Children, Youth, and Families Harrisburg, PA
-
Mission and Ministry, Executive Officer Wichita, KS
-
Rector Phoenix, AZ
-
Rector Poway, CA
-
Rector Mountain Home, AR
-
Music Director (PT) Brattleboro, VT
-
Young Adult Fellowship Rockford, MI
-
Associate Rector Wayne, PA
-
Rector Denison, TX
-
Rector LaGrange, GA
-
Rector New York, NY (St. James')
-
Rector (PT) Bean Blossom, IN
-
Associate Rector Fort Worth, TX
-
Director of Success for All Families Morristown, NJ
-
Sacristan Denver, CO
-
Rector Clarkesville, GA
-
Canon to the Ordinary (Diocese of Oklahoma) Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Rector Lake City, FL
-
Vicar Kīlauea, Kauai‘i, HI
-
Rector (PT) Greenville, NY
-
Director of Children’s Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Canon for Mission and Operations Denver, CO
-
Canon Director of Music San Francisco, CA
-
Associate Dean, Academic Affairs Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Rector Bainbridge Island, WA
-
Organist and Choirmaster (PT) Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector (PT) Galena, IL
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Highlands Ranch, CO
Social Menu