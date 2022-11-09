Interfaith dialogue promotes holistic reflection on climate change on eve of COP27 in Egypt

[World Council of Churches] On the day before the official opening of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, representatives from different faiths gathered at Qesm Sharm Ash Sheikh, or The Heavenly Cathedral, home to congregants of the Coptic Orthodox Church, to share their perspectives on the climate crisis.

The dialogue was organized by the Interfaith Liaison Committee, a platform co-chaired by the World Council of Churches through which many partners can relate to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change during climate change talks.

The pre-COP27 event started with greetings from Fr. Andrawes Samir of the Coptic Orthodox Church. “I wish you with all my heart a successful meeting for the sake of humanity, the sake of the world, and the preservation of treasures of the universe. My peace and blessings be with all of you.”

