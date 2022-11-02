Over 1 million people have prayed online with Church of England podcast and app

Posted 11 hours ago

[Church of England] The number of people using the Church of England’s Daily Prayer audio service has passed 1 million as the podcasting revolution begins to reshape how people worship.

The podcast, also available as audio on the Daily Prayer app, follows the Church of England’s traditional cycle of Morning and Evening Prayer, with a range of voices and music.

The short atmospheric services feature prayers and readings following the pattern set out in the Church of England’s Common Worship services, recorded by volunteers across the country.

They are edited together with music from the St. Martin’s Voices choir at St. Martin-in-the-Fields in London by the Church of England’s digital team.

