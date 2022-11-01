Canadian Anglicans ask: Will Charles be the reconciliation king?

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] Advancing reconciliation with Indigenous people will be a major test for King Charles III, prominent Canadian Anglicans say—with one bishop saying it could shape the influence of the monarchy for decades to come.

With the new King taking the throne after the release last year of data suggesting possible graves at a number of former residential school sites, Indigenous leaders have been vocal in their expectations for Charles to address what they say is Canada’s legacy of colonialism and subjugation of Indigenous peoples.

Roseanne Archibald, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, urged the Crown to fulfill Call to Action No. 45 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which includes demands for the Government of Canada to repudiate the Doctrine of Discovery, the historical justification used by European monarchs to colonize Indigenous lands; and to issue a “Royal Proclamation of Reconciliation” reaffirming nation-to-nation relations with Canada’s Indigenous peoples.

Read the entire article here.