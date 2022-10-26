Church in Wales launches campaign to tackle the ‘devastating’ cost of living crisis

[Church in Wales] People suffering the ‘devastating’ impact of the cost of living crisis will be helped by a campaign launched by the Church in Wales today.

The Food and Fuel campaign will address the causes of food and fuel poverty by putting pressure on the Government to address the spiraling costs which is forcing families to choose between heating or eating.

With food banks across Wales struggling to meet the increasing demands for donations, the campaign includes an open letter to all supermarkets calling on them to increase their range of basic essential items and to donate more items to food distribution charities.

Read the entire article here.